Martin Guerin - brother of murdered journalist Veronica - admits to possession of child pornography

Martin Guerin. Photo: Collins Courts.
By Jessica Magee
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 02:36 PM

A brother of the murdered crime journalist Veronica Guerin has admitted possessing almost 1,000 images of child pornography at his home.

Martin Guerin, 68, pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing 901 images along with 146 video files of child pornography in Portmarnock Drive, Portmarnock, Co Dublin, on September 17, 2014.

Guerin – who is an older brother of the late Veronica – was arraigned at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this morning.

Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the case for sentencing in October and remanded Guerin on continuing bail.

John Berry BL, prosecuting, said the sentence hearing would take around 30 minutes.

Mr Guerin was charged in February with the offences under Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998 and was sent forward from Swords District Court in May.

The court previously heard that the accused, now retired, made no reply after caution when the charges were put to him by Sergeant Ian Pentony.

He was granted bail on his own bond of €100, with no conditions and no cash lodgement required. He had also been granted free legal aid after the court heard he was retired.

Mr Guerin's sister Veronica was shot dead in her car while stopped at traffic lights on the Naas Road at Newlands Cross on June 26, 1996.

