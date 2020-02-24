Martin Ferris slams those behind grafitti supporting man accused of Lyra McKee murder

Vandals have daubed graffiti supporting the man accused of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on road signs in Kerry.

Kerry Council crews have been deployed to clean road signs along the N71 main Killarney to Kenmare Ring of Kerry road and other areas in and around Killarney to remove large IRA slogans and other graffiti.

The signs are the latest in a number of locations to appear since the general election.

Last week a number of slogans appeared at beaches and buildings around Fenit and Banna in North Kerry supporting the IRA and other associated paramilitary organisations and calling for “Brits Out”.

Signs also appeared at Blennerville near Tralee as well as at locations in Tralee town.

The ‘IRA’ graffiti had been painted in a number of locations along the canal walkway, However the large white daubing of political slogans in the Killarney area, which appeared in recent days, was on road signs to major tourist attractions and locations.

Vans and crew were deployed at a number of locations from early morning Monday to remove the daubings.

The white paint is apparently difficult to remove and some of the brown backgrounds on the heritage signs for Torc and other locations still have white staining on them.

A spokesman for Kerry County Council confirmed that “a number” of signs were interfered with.

Last week graffiti appeared on the Tralee Bay Swimming Club changing rooms in Fenit as well as on a building at the entrance to Banna Beach.

In Fenit, support for the man accused of the murder of the journalist, Lyra McKee, was written.

Black paint was used at most of those locations.

Former Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, criticised the graffiti last week and said it is an act of vandalism on public buildings. He urged whoever is behind it to stop, saying there is no support for such acts and that it is counter productive.

“We now have a peaceful and democratic route to Irish unity and are closer to that goal than at any time since partition,” said Mr Ferris.