Martin dismisses talk of grand coalition with FG

Micheál Martin has dismissed the Taoiseach's suggestion of a grand coalition with Fine Gael after the next election.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow, the Fianna Fáil leader said he wants to lead a "new Government with new energy" instead.

When asked if he would rule out a grand coalition with Fine Gael and other parties as had been suggested by Leo Varadkar at his party's think-in in Co Cork last week, Mr Martin said he would favour "a complete change of government".

"People want a change of government, that's what we're picking up.

"We have challenges too. We have to increase the number of seats that we currently have, but our very, very strong preference is for a complete change of government and that we would lead a new government with new energy to tackle the issues of housing, health, the cost of living, climate change, with an energy and a determination to deliver as opposed to just announce all the time and not deliver which I think has become the hallmark of this current government. That's where we want to be," said Mr Martin.