Martin calls for greater restrictions on public gatherings

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called for greater restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of a briefing of political leaders with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Martin called on the Government to replicate moves by other governments to allow people see up to 80% of salaries paid during the crisis.

He said where possible, employees in companies struggling to cope with the impact of the crisis should be stood down rather than laid off.

“I think the 75% to 80% of employees’ pay is probably where we should be at. And that's what Denmark is doing UK and other countries to a lesser or greater degree. But also, I think the key is to link that to the employer so that the workforce if you like, is stood down not made redundant. I think that's important in terms of getting an enterprise going again,” he said.

He added that he is clear that a much more substantive comprehensive package is required, similar to what other countries have been doing.

He cited Denmark, the UK where “substantive” supports for employees and people who've been laid off have been put in place.

Mr Martin also called for greater and more flexible supports from the main banks to allow business ride out the crisis.

“Because I think that is the key so that the enterprise when this is over, can restart as quickly as possible. And for that to happen. There will have to be softer loans, interest free loans and working capital supports, so that companies can restart quickly in the aftermath of the worst impact of this particular crisis,” he said.

He also said there needs to be much greater clarity around where cases of the virus are confirmed to allay public scaremongering.

“Because there is a lot of concern out there. There should be at this stage greater transparency, where outbreaks happen, and where clusters happen, because when rumour develops, it's in my view, more counterproductive to good behaviour,” Mr Martin said.

Today’s meeting of political leaders was exclusively to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Martin did confirm that further talks between his party and Fine Gael will happen later this week.

“There will be meetings this week in relation to that. And there will be an exchange of papers between beautify and finagle in relation to that this week, that's towards the middle of the week."