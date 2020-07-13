News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Martin calls for Cowen to provide 'more clarity' around drink-driving conviction

Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen TD during a Government Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 01:30 PM

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin has called on the Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen to provide “more clarity” with regard to his drink-driving conviction.

There were “more questions” which had arisen since his statement in the Dáil last week and “more clarity” was needed, she said before she could take a position on the issue.

The deputy leader of the Green Party told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that Mr Cowen had strenuously denied the allegations over the weekend and had shown remorse in relation to the drink-driving conviction.

Ms Martin said that the drink driving incident was “a very serious mistake” which Mr Cowen recognised and she hoped he had learned from the experience. “There was a lot of negative and humiliating coverage last week - rightly so, and he said that himself.

“What we've had at the weekend are some further allegations, which he subsequently strenuously denied. In fact, I see he's looking for Garda records relating to the case to be changed. I'm aware as well that there's a Garda investigation into the leaking of the information.

“More questions have arisen over the weekend, and more clarity is needed. I think we need that clarity. I can't really take a position until I get that clarity,” she said.

