Martin and Varadkar to discuss potential of so-called grand coalition

Negotiating teams are set to ramp up talks to form a government next week with senior ministers, party managers and leaders all weighing into what could take a number of weeks to cobble together a new coalition.

While sides from the main parties have already begun bartering over policies and how to fund a programme for government, negotiations are expected to begin in earnest after the Dáil failed to nominate a Taoiseach on Thursday night.

Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin and Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar will next week meet and discuss the potential of a so-called grand coalition involving their parties.

Both sides are remaining tight-lipped about that crunch meeting, even amid speculation of a potential rotating Taoiseach agreement between the two men.

Fine Gael have yet to appoint a negotiating team for the talks. Party sources expect leading ministers and senior figures to step into the role, once Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin formally set the basis for talks next week.

However, Mr Varadkar will need the mandate of his TDs and senators in Leinster House to appoint a team and start talks in earnest.

He is expected to seek this at meeting of the parliamentary party meeting next week. Party sources expect that Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe; Tánaiste, Simon Coveney; party chairman Martin Heydon; as well as Helen McEntee are likely to be asked to lead the talks for Fine Gael. But no names have been decided as of yet.

Fianna Fáil’s six-strong negotiating team has spokespeople on most of the major portfolios perceived to be in crisis in the country, with the notable omission of Health.

Veteran Mayo TD and deputy leader Dara Calleary is the de facto leader and safe hand on the tiller, with Michael McGrath (finance), Barry Cowen (public expenditure), Darragh O’Brien (housing),Thomas Byrne (education) and Anne Rabbitte (children) also on the team.

Sinn Féin’s team of four, which was first announced after the election, comprises three high-profile TDs in Pearse Doherty (finance), Eoin Ó Broin (housing), and Louise O’Reilly (health), with newly-elected Cavan-Monaghan TD and former MEP, Matt Carthy.

The group is also being advised by former leader Gerry Adams, along with prominent, but unelected, party members Martin Lynch, Dawn Doyle, Stephen McGlade, and Ken O’Connell.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for finance Pearse Doherty is leading goverment formation talks for his party.

The Green Party negotiations are modelled on similar coalition bi-lateral talks tactics that have been used in Belgium and Finland, where they are policy-led. Party leader, Eamon Ryan, has already met other sides, but next week will in earnest head up negotiations that will also be overseen by the civil service.

These talks will centre on six issues, including housing, climate change and how to fund public services.

Mr Ryan is joined on the negotiating team by deputy party leader, Catherine Martin, party chairman and TD, Roderic O'Gorman, and housing spokeswoman, Neasa Hourigan.

But party HQ also say that the bi-laterals next week will see all 12 of the Green TDs meeting their counterparts.

A key backroom figure for the talks is the Green Party's political manager, Anna Conlon, who took on the head role 15 months ago after working as Mr Ryan's personal assistant in Leinster House.