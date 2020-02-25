Martin and Varadkar ‘have done nothing to prepare for poll on united Ireland’

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin have “done nothing” to prepare for a referendum on a united Ireland, the deputy leader of Sinn Féin has said.

Speaking at Sinn Féin’s public meeting in Dublin’s Liberty Hall tonight, Michelle O’Neill said planning for a poll on a united Ireland must begin and she expects one will be held within the next five years.

More than 800 people attended the party’s first public meeting in Co, Cork last night aimed at drumming up support for them to be in government.

Ms O’Neill said: “Change is coming. It is an inevitable position that we are all in.

Our party position is that there should be a unity referendum in the next five years as that gives us time to plan

“I have no doubt in my mind that in the immediate future we will be voting in a border poll.

“Our party position is that there should be a unity referendum in the next five years as that gives us time to plan. There has to be preparation and we have to give people information.

“The new Ireland we want to live in is not just for republicans or nationalists – it has to be for every single person who shares this island.

“There is nothing to fear from it, it is actually something better.”

Ms O’Neill accused the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar – of doing nothing to prepare for a united Ireland.

She said: “Leo and Micheál purport to be united Irelanders. Well, they have done nothing about it. Not one thing about it. So that is why it is time to plan for the future and change.”

The deputy leader of Sinn Féin said she takes threats by the Provisional IRA against her seriously but she will “keep doing what she is doing”.

Ms O’Neill said earlier this month that the PSNI has informed her that dissident republicans are planning an attack against her and Gerry Kelly.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she has a message for the leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael who won’t speak to them. “We respect your mandate, now please respect ours.” pic.twitter.com/FKg0LqgNhJ — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) February 25, 2020

Speaking at Sinn Féin’s public meeting in Dublin, she said: “Of course I take these threats seriously. That’s a threat against me and my family, so of course you’re going to be very worried about those things.

“We’re human… and I would say this. We will be returning to work because we have a job to do and have to make things better for people and we will keep doing what we are doing.”