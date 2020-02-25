News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Martin and Varadkar ‘have done nothing to prepare for poll on united Ireland’

Martin and Varadkar ‘have done nothing to prepare for poll on united Ireland’
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:18 PM

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin have “done nothing” to prepare for a referendum on a united Ireland, the deputy leader of Sinn Féin has said.

Speaking at Sinn Féin’s public meeting in Dublin’s Liberty Hall tonight, Michelle O’Neill said planning for a poll on a united Ireland must begin and she expects one will be held within the next five years.

More than 800 people attended the party’s first public meeting in Co, Cork last night aimed at drumming up support for them to be in government.

Ms O’Neill said: “Change is coming. It is an inevitable position that we are all in.

Our party position is that there should be a unity referendum in the next five years as that gives us time to plan

“I have no doubt in my mind that in the immediate future we will be voting in a border poll.

“Our party position is that there should be a unity referendum in the next five years as that gives us time to plan. There has to be preparation and we have to give people information.

“The new Ireland we want to live in is not just for republicans or nationalists – it has to be for every single person who shares this island.

“There is nothing to fear from it, it is actually something better.”

Ms O’Neill accused the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar – of doing nothing to prepare for a united Ireland.

She said: “Leo and Micheál purport to be united Irelanders. Well, they have done nothing about it. Not one thing about it. So that is why it is time to plan for the future and change.”

The deputy leader of Sinn Féin said she takes threats by the Provisional IRA against her seriously but she will “keep doing what she is doing”.

Ms O’Neill said earlier this month that the PSNI has informed her that dissident republicans are planning an attack against her and Gerry Kelly.

Speaking at Sinn Féin’s public meeting in Dublin, she said: “Of course I take these threats seriously. That’s a threat against me and my family, so of course you’re going to be very worried about those things.

“We’re human… and I would say this. We will be returning to work because we have a job to do and have to make things better for people and we will keep doing what we are doing.”

READ MORE

Mary Lou McDonald: Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael 'trying everything to keep Sinn Féin out of power'


Michelle O'NeillSinn Feinunited Ireland

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »