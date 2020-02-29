News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Marriage of convenience: Adare church hires its own wedding co-ordinator

Marriage of convenience: Adare church hires its own wedding co-ordinator
John Shovlin, former hotel manager and now wedding co-ordinator at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare, Co Limerick; below, Mr Shovlin with Monsignor Daniel Neenan. Pictures: Don Moloney
By Jimmy Woulfe
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 05:40 AM

You might describe it as a “match made in heaven” — one church is so popular with couples getting married that it has taken on a former hotel manager to specifically look after the matrimonial end of things.

This “best man” at the historic Holy Trinity Church in Adare is John Shovlin, who now has the job of ensuring that everything in the church goes smoothly for couples on their big day.

The local parish priest, Monsignor Daniel Neenan, made this unusual move as the village’s three hotels, Adare Manor, Dunraven Arms, and The Woodlands, have made Adare the wedding capital of Ireland.

Mr Shovlin has plenty of wedding day management experience, having worked as a manager at the Dunraven Arms for 35 years.

He said: “It works a dream and we’re the first church in Ireland to offer this level of professional church catering for weddings.”

Mr Shovlin, 62, a native of Ardara, Co Donegal, said: “For years I welcomed couples at the Dunraven Arms for their receptions.

“Now I’m taking charge of the church end of things. I had been looking for something new to do after I finished up at the Dunraven and the parish priest, Mons Dan Neenan, approached me about being administrator for weddings, and this really dovetailed with my years in hotel management.”

He explained that with 75 weddings booked for the rest of this year, this means that the church has to be constantly prepared for each big day, and for the
associated rehearsals.

“I often step in as the priest for the rehearsal. I ensure everything is spot-on for the big day in the church and choreograph the ceremony, from the moment I welcome the couple and their guests on arrival,” said Mr Shovlin. “I liaise with the couple, the various professionals they book, such as musicians, florists, video/photographers, and also ensure the necessary paperwork is ready.”

“It takes a huge amount of pressure off the couple. Once the parish office is contacted and a wedding booked, I take over from there.”

READ MORE

Happy ending as Cork couple find wedding ring lost two years ago

More on this topic

Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweetheartsWedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

Disney to launch range of princess-inspired wedding dressesDisney to launch range of princess-inspired wedding dresses

Wedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunsetWedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunset

Wedding of the Week: pals played Cupid for lucky coupleWedding of the Week: pals played Cupid for lucky couple


TOPIC: Weddings

More in this Section

Coronavirus: HSE advises mass-goers not to shake hands to stop virus spreadCoronavirus: HSE advises mass-goers not to shake hands to stop virus spread

Work on €180m Limerick development to begin this yearWork on €180m Limerick development to begin this year

New hope for prospect of left minority GovernmentNew hope for prospect of left minority Government

Covid-19: Public transport users between Dublin-Belfast ‘need not be concerned’Covid-19: Public transport users between Dublin-Belfast ‘need not be concerned’


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »