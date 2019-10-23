Mark Ruffalo calls on govt to withdraw support for Shannon LNG project

American actor and producer Mark Ruffalo, called on the Irish Government to withdraw support for the Shannon LNG gas terminal project amid claims it will allow the importation of fracked gas into Ireland.

On Virgin Media One’s The Tonight Show with Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates, Ruffalo said:

“The reason that I oppose the Shannon LNG Terminal is because you’ll be getting your fracked gas from the United States.”

I’ve been fighting against fracking, hydrofracking and the poisoning of our communities for the last ten years, and I’m here to tell you that the gas that you’ll be getting is harming people here and killing them.

“I implore you not to continue this terrible process by bringing that gas to you.”

“Think of your brothers and sisters over here in America and do the right thing.”

Responding to earlier criticism of the controversial project being listed as of strategic importance, Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton said:

“At this stage, other than the streamlining of the permit granting processes, the only practical benefit to Shannon LNG being designated as a project of common interest (PCI) is the possibility of applying to the Connecting Europe Facility for grant aid.”

“Ireland is one of the most dependant countries on fossil fuels,” he said.

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.