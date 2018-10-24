Maritime festival finds safe harbour in Cork for 2019

Ireland’s national maritime festival is upping anchor and charting a course for Cork —and bringing tens of thousands of visitors and a major economic boost with it.

Minister for the Marine Michael Creed and Tánaiste Simon Coveney, both Cork TDs, with Coláise Dáibhéid students Myles Ó Raghallaigh and Cáit Ní Drisceoil at the announcement that Cork is set to host maritime festival Seafest next year. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan

SeaFest, which attracted more than 100,000 visitors to its events in Galway each of the last two years, will moor in the southern capital from 2019 to 2021, it was announced yesterday. It is expected to provide a major boost for the local economy.

Lord Mayor of Cork Mick Finn said he is delighted the event is coming to Cork city for the next three years.

There is no better fit for SeaFest than Cork, given the depth and reach of its maritime history and the significance of activities at the Port of Cork in terms of business, tourism and recreation,” he said.

“Even our city motto and crest, providing a ‘safe harbour for ships’, shows that the sea is in our DNA. When you consider the importance of our maritime assets in Cork, it is crucial that the city and county councils co-operate to maximise events like SeaFest and European Maritime Day to attract further interest and investment in what we have”.

SeaFest, which will feature dozens of free, family-focused events, will take place in the city and on the water from June 7 to 9, 2019.

The city will also host the Our Ocean Wealth Summit Conference on June 6 and 7 featuring international delegates from island states around the world.

SeaFest is a key initiative of the Government’s integrated marine plan, ‘Harnessing Our Ocean Wealth’, which aims to develop the marine economy and increase citizen engagement with the sea.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said it helps raise awareness about the value of and the economic opportunities provided by the marine sector.

As a national festival, it is important that the event reaches across Ireland, enabling more people to increase their knowledge about the value of our oceans,” said Mr Creed.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland has a “hugely positive story” to tell about its engagement with the marine sector and how far it has travelled in recent years in terms of realising the potential of marine resources.