Marian Finucane funeral to take place today

The funeral of broadcaster Marian Finucane will take place later today.

The 69-year-old passed away suddenly at her home last Thursday.

Marian Finucane was a prominent figure within Irish radio broadcasting over the past four decades.

She began her career in RTÉ in 1974, and has worked across Women Today, Liveline as well as her weekday radio show on Radio 1 and subsequently her weekend programmes.

Tributes have been pouring in since her passing at her home in Naas on Thursday.

President Michael D Higgins said she was a "deeply respected, trusted and much-loved broadcaster".

Former President's also weighted in - Mary Robinson described her as a trailblazer while Mary McAleese said she was a kind and passionate broadcaster.

The Late Late Show featured a special tribute to her on Friday night.

Books of condolence were also opened at RTÉ studios and the offices of Kildare County Council.

Her funeral mass will be held at midday today at St Brigid's Church in Kill.

It will be followed by a private burial.

Her family has released the Mass leaflet for the funeral service.