Maria Walsh hits out at 'homophobic slurs' against her online

An EU-wide strategy to tackle online gender-based violence is needed, according to an Irish MEP.

Fine Gael's Maria Walsh who says she suffered online abuses during her European election campaign last year.

Ms Walsh is now involved in a new European Parliament initiative that will compile a report on online gender abuses with a view to influencing EU policies on it.

"Only a few months ago a website developed that was quite homophobic but was quite professional," she said to EuroParlRadio.

"We complained to Google, Facebook and Twitter and the domain holder itself and what we got back instantly was that it was free speech.

"But yet it was homophobic slurs," she said, rejecting the claim that she was pushing LGBT views "down the throats" of young people.

If I go into schools it is a Q&A talking about how to get our community reflecting in our politics and our politics reflecting on our community.