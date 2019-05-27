Maria Bailey should have spoken to Taoiseach before 'unfortunate' RTÉ interview, Harris says

Health Minister Simon Harris has said fellow Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey could have withdrawn her injury claim over falling off a swing before the local and European elections.

He said the RTÉ interview with the Dun Laoghaire TD this morning was "unfortunate" and saw her “blaming lots” of other people. He also questioned why she had not spoken to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in advance of going on the radio show.

The controversy over Ms Bailey's claim has overshadowed Fine Gael's election campaign and seen huge questions about why the TD lodged the injury case against the hotel over falling off a swing.

Mr Varadkar said this week the controversy surrounding her €60,000 injury claim after a fall from an “unsupervised” swing had damaged the party. She has now withdrawn it.

This morning, the south Dublin TD went on radio and attacked the media over covering the story about her claim and also refused to answer questions about what she had in her hands when she fell off the hotel swing in 2015 while out socialising with friends.

Mr Harris, speaking in the RDS Dublin, said the RTÉ interview was “unfortunate”. He added:

"I think it is appropriate that the Taoiseach will obviously meet with deputy Bailey, I think that is regrettable that that didn't happen in advance of an interview. I think it was important he was afforded that opportunity to have that meeting with Maria.

When you withdraw a claim, perhaps that is an acknowledgement that perhaps that claim shouldn't have proceeded. Yet the interview very much seemed to be in the space of blaming lots of people.

He said it had been a very difficult and stressful time for the Bailey family.

“I think members up and down the country would have appreciated if it was going to be withdrawn, it could have happened before the local and European elections, not after. I think perhaps had that happened, the situation could have been more effectively dealt with.”

The issue has overshadowed Fine Gael's election campaign after it emerged that the Dun Laoghaire TD sued the Dean Hotel in Dublin over falling off a swing in its reception area.

It also emerged in recent days that Ms Bailey, who claimed to have had trouble moving and sitting after the July 2015 accident in her court claim, ran a 10km race in her local area just three weeks after the swing fall.

Mr Harris is also Ms Bailey's second cousin.

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister has vowed to prioritise legislation to reform personal injury awards in the wake of the case.

Speaking at the Ireland South count centre, Charlie Flanagan said Ms Bailey's case had come up on the doorsteps and but he added that he "wouldn't like to overegg it or overplay it".

"I heard the interview with Maria Bailey this morning.

"I'm surprised that she spoke so freely about it but this is a matter entirely for Maria herself and I understand that she has discontinued the civil action she's taken in a private capacity.

"I accept that the optics have not been good, it was an issue that was raised on the doorsteps but I am very keen to ensure now that we proceed the legislative programme that will result in a reformed insurance framework."

- Additional reporting Elaine Loughlin