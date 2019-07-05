Maria Bailey report won’t be released

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will reveal what sanctions he will take against Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey over the swing case controversy next week — but will refuse to publish the report into what happened because of written deals with those involved.

Mr Varadkar confirmed the situation after saying he has read the report in recent days and met with Ms Bailey on Thursday night to discuss its findings.

Speaking to reporters at a Center Parcs launch in Co Longford, Mr Varadkar said after receiving the report he will publicly outline his response to it next week.

However, despite ongoing demands for him to publish the document in full, the Taoiseach said he cannot do so because those who took part in the investigation did so on strict condition it would not be made public.

“I received the report only in the last couple of days. I read it, I met with David Kennedy who was the author of the report, and I met with deputy [Maria] Bailey last night.

“I intend to respond to it next week. In terms of publishing the report you know it’s not normal for a political party, or a media organisation or an employer to publish an internal report.

“I did consider making an exception in this regard but when I met with David Kennedy he pointed out that he sought the co-operation of those who were interviewed for the report on the basis that it wouldn’t be published.

“He gave them that commitment in writing, so I don’t feel I could possibly override that,” Mr Varadkar said.

While the now imminent clarity on what sanctions, if any, Ms Bailey will face over the swing case claim will be welcomed, the Taoiseach’s refusal to publish the investigation will cause political uproar.

This is because opposition parties repeatedly said there is a need for transparency over what happened in the case, and the full reasons for Ms Bailey’s legal case.

Dun Laoghaire TD Maria Bailey has been engulfed in difficulties after it emerged during the May’s local elections that she took a case against the Dean Hotel in Dublin in 2015 after falling from a swing.

She sparked further controversy with a now infamous and unsanctioned — interview on RTE Radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

The Fine Gael internal review was meant to focus on the reasons for Ms Bailey’s initial claim and the involvement of Culture Minister Josepha Madigan’s law firm in the case.

Ms Madigan repeatedly refused to say if she has ever given Ms Bailey any advice on the claim.