Marginalised groups increasingly vulnerable during pandemic, Minister says

International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is being marked in Ireland today.

The Junior Minister for Equality, David Stanton says the day ensures LGBTI+ people are heard and supported.

Minister David Stanton is joining the international community in sharing the vision of 'Breaking the Silence' on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

He says evidence shows marginalised groups are increasingly vulnerable during the global pandemic.

Minister Stanton says many LGBTI+ people can feel more at risk due to rural isolation, loneliness, separation from peers, anxiety, health issues and domestic violence.

He says it is now more important than ever to allow their voices to be heard, particularly during the planning and implementation of our response to Covid-19.