Mapped: Locations of 160 closing post offices

Update: The number of post offices set to close restructuring plan stands at 160 and not 159 as released earlier today.

According to An Post, this is due to an application for redundancy by a postmaster "at the 11th hour".

The postal service released the locations of the closing offices today which are set to shutter in the coming months as part of its consolidation plans.

Galway has been hardest hit by closures, with 18 post offices to be shuttered, followed by Donegal (17), Cork (12) and Kerry (12).

Here are the locations of the closing post offices:

Commenting on today's announcement, Fianna Fáil Communications Spokesperson Timmy Dooley said it was "nothing short of a direct attack on rural communities and will not be tolerated".

“There is no doubt among the people living in the communities directly affected, that these closures send a very message that the State no longer sees rural Ireland as a viable place to live or work and will not be supported to settle there," he said.

“The radical closure of a significant section on the network fails to meet the State’s obligation to support rural dwellers.

“I expect this matter to be addressed in full as part of Budget 2019 discussions with the Minister for Finance, and I will be further raising our party’s great concern directly with Minister Naughten.”

Earlier: An Post publishes locations of 159 closing post offices

An Post has published the locations of 159 post offices which are set to close under its consolidation plans.

The postal service says that the serving postmasters will retire and the business from these offices will be transferred to neighbouring post offices.

16 offices have already closed under an agreement which was reached between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union and which is underpinned by its plan 'A New Vision for the Future of the Post Office Services in Ireland'.

The remaining 960 offices are set to benefit from investment and consolidation, including enhanced services and products, new opening hours and a package aimed at improving services for customers, according to An Post.

The company says this will "drive customer footfall and attracting a wider demographic to ensure that the post office is not just wanted by communities but is indeed relevant and actually used by all".

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, thanked the postmasters who have chosen to retire for their great service.

She also said that "painstaking work" has been done "to produce a network plan which actively supports the future of rural Ireland".

"We are committed to ensuring a vibrant network for all our customers through investment and the expansion of e-commerce, financial and government services to drive usage and relevancy of the post office in today’s changing environment," she said.

"We fully acknowledge that this process will be difficult for some customers and communities but the end result will be a strengthened, viable post office network serving the needs of our country for the future.’’

Details of An Post’s decisions on future local post office services, including Social Welfare payment arrangements, will be posted in each of the listed offices within the next two weeks.

Below is the full list of closing Post Offices, which is also available here.