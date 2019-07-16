Man's life saved in dramatic rescue off Dublin Bay

A man's life was dramatically saved off Dublin Bay yesterday.

His boat capsized near Dalkey at about 4pm.

The Irish Coast Guard and Dun Laoghaire RNLI were called to help, while a local fisherman kept him afloat until they arrived.

The man was given casualty-care on shore and brought to St Vincent Hospital's Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

The RNLI's Gary Hayes said it was a dramatic rescue.

"When we arrived the man was clinging onto the capsised boat," said Mr Hayes.

"And we then proceeded to take him on board.

"When we did that we proceeded back toward the Coliemore Harbour where we had requested for Rescue 116 to airlift this man to hospital."