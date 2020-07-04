News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man’s face lacerated in attack at Cork soccer pitch

By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 05:40 AM

Additional reporting: Eoin English

A man was taken to hospital suffering from lacerations after an attack on a number of people at a soccer pitch in a Cork suburb.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the attack at the Richmond FC grounds, off the Sarsfield Rd, Wilton, on Thursday night.

Gardaí received reports about “an incident of violent disorder” at around 7.30pm and a number of patrol cars were dispatched to the scene.

It appears that a verbal altercation broke out between some men who walked across the soccer pitch and some of those attending the soccer training session.

This escalated when a scuffle broke out and some men received minor injuries. The men who weren't involved with the soccer club left the scene and the team continued training.

However, the men returned with a larger group a few minutes later.

It was reported that one of them was carrying a hurley and another was carrying what's believed to have been a machete.

The gang smashed the windows of several cars parked near the pitch.

One man was injured when a window of the car in which he was sitting was smashed in.

He was showered with glass and suffered a number of lacerations and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

A garda spokesman said two males were arrested at the scene for public order offences and taken to Togher garda station for questioning.

“One of the men was released without charge and another is to be dealt with by way of summons,” the garda spokesman said.

He confirmed that a man was taken to CUH with non-life threatening facial injuries and that number of cars which were parked in the area were damaged during the incident.

