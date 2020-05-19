Man's death being treated as suspicious after body found in house in Dublin

The death of man in Dublin yesterday is being treated as 'suspicious'.

His body was discovered after gardaí and the fire brigade were called to a house in Bluebell Avenue.

The remains of the man, believed to have been in his 40s, were found after gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a blaze at the house at around 11.20am yesterday.

Officers and firefighters discovered the body at the scene which, it is understood, was in a state of some disarray.

A post mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow due to delays relating to the Covid-19 crisis.

However, it is believed his body did not have any obvious fire-related damage.

It is understood gardaí are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and are keeping an open mind on the cause of the man's death.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.