News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man's death being treated as suspicious after body found in house in Dublin

Man's death being treated as suspicious after body found in house in Dublin
Gardaí at the scene of the death yesterday. Picture" Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 07:00 AM

The death of man in Dublin yesterday is being treated as 'suspicious'.

His body was discovered after gardaí and the fire brigade were called to a house in Bluebell Avenue.

The remains of the man, believed to have been in his 40s, were found after gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a blaze at the house at around 11.20am yesterday.

Officers and firefighters discovered the body at the scene which, it is understood, was in a state of some disarray.

A post mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow due to delays relating to the Covid-19 crisis.

However, it is believed his body did not have any obvious fire-related damage.

It is understood gardaí are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and are keeping an open mind on the cause of the man's death.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Cigarettes most common form of litter in Northern Ireland, report says


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

DublinFire

More in this Section

'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces

High Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospitalHigh Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospital

Thousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix ParkThousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix Park

Unions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measuresUnions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measures


Lifestyle

When it comes to sustainable living, one of the main ways we can make a difference is in our own homes.Making Cents: Avail of grants for sustainable living indoors

Having run for over 1,120 episodes since beginning in September 2009, it's easy to take WTF with Marc Maron for granted.Podcast Corner: Marc Maron's grief laid bare as he mourns partner's death

Irish indie acts and major labels don’t always go well together - Limerick trio Bleeding Heart Pigeons can testify to that.Limerick band Bleeding Heart Pigeons hope to fly high again

Following the incredible success of Normal People, Eoghan O’Sullivan selects other Irish novels that could work as a small-screen seriesTen Irish books to follow Normal People on screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »