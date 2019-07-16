News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man's body recovered from river in Co Donegal
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 01:04 PM

The body of a man in his 40s has been recovered from a river in Co Donegal.

A passer-by saw the body at River Eske in Donegal Town this morning and alerted gardai.

The body was recovered and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A full post mortem is to be carried out on the remains of the man who is understood to be local to determine the cause of death.

Gardai say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

However, they are not treating the death as suspicious.

