Man's body found in West Cork

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body in West Cork this morning.

The body was discovered on a road in Glandore.

The man's body was discovered in the early hours of this morning just outside Glandore village.

The man who is believed to be from the area was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The area is being examined by technical experts while gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of a post mortem that will take place today.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled through Glandore village between midnight and 2am this morning, or anyone who may have seen pedestrians in the area, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station or any garda station.