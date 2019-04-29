NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man's body found in Cork city centre; Second death on streets in five days

File photo of Penrose Quay.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 03:08 PM

A man's body has been found in Cork city centre today.

The man, thought to be homeless and in his 30s, was found by a passerby at Penrose Quay around noon.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating but it is not being treated as suspicious.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s that occurred on Penrose Quay at approximately 12 midday.

"The investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

It comes five days after the body of another man in his 30s was discovered at Parnell Place bus station.

Last Friday, station staff alerted the authorities to the find at around 6am.

Gardaí treated the incident as a “tragic accident”.

