Manhunt underway in Cork after attacker stabs man in his home

A manhunt is underway after a man was stabbed in his home on the northside of Cork city by an attacker who forced his way into the house and demanded cash.

Alert neighbours in an estate off Cathedral Road in Gurranabraher raised the alarm around 6.30pm after calling to the man’s house to investigate suspicious sounds.

It is believed the suspect answered the door to them and claimed to be a visiting relative.

They pressed him for answers before they spotted the homeowner inside in a distressed state. It was clear that he was bleeding from the legs and face.

The suspect again tried to dismiss the neighbours by claiming the man had had an accident in the house.

But the neighbours knew something was wrong and they retreated to raise the alarm.

Locals said gardaí, including members of the armed regional response unit, arrived on the scene within minutes but the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí are searching the area this evening for the suspect who is believed to be in his early 30s.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an assault incident in the area.

Gardaí said a man in his 60s has been taken to Cork University Hospital after suffering an apparent stab wound.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has shocked locals who remember the killing of Gussie Hornibrook nearby just over 11 years ago.

Mr Hornibrook, a vulnerable pensioner who lived alone, was found dead in his home on Templeacre Avenue in Gurranabraher in November 2007.

An inquest later returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

The killing remains unsolved. The garda investigation remains open.