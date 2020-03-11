News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Manhunt for three men after woman killed by getaway car

Manhunt for three men after woman killed by getaway car
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 07:14 PM

A massive garda operation is continuing for three men after a woman was killed when a car struck her while she was out for a walk in south Dublin.

The men were using the car as a getaway vehicle following an armed robbery of a nearby store – in which only a small amount of cash was taken - when their car mounted a footpath hitting the victim.

The deceased, Jacqueline McGovern, aged 54, was taking an evening walk with a close friend along Avondale Road in Killiney, when the car sped around a junction at around 9.20pm on Tuesday and appeared to lose control.

The raiders abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled on foot.

Both Ms McGovern and her friend were treated at the scene by paramedics, before being removed to hospital. The friend, aged 51, is not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ms McGovern, married with a grown-up family, worked as a special needs assistant in the Johnstown Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls’’ School.

In a statement, principal Caroline Quinn said: “We are devastated at the loss of our colleague who worked in one of our three classes for children with autism, and the injury of another staff member.

Today is about supporting each other, the children, and the school community. Our critical incident management plan is being implemented and we are supported in that through the National Education Psychological Service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both colleagues.” 

A major garda search operation was put in place.

Officers were assisted in their hunt after searching for any clues in the car the raiders unexpectedly had to abandon.

DNA and fingerprint tests may, when the results come in, provide intelligence as who the culprits might be.

CCTV cameras at the Centra Store on Barnhill Road, Dalkey, may also provide clues.

Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire are leading the investigation and have appealed for information from the public.

A Garda statement said it was understood that the raiders had threatened staff at the store before making off with what is thought to be a small sum of cash.

Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01 666 5000; Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

READ MORE

Policing plan watered down ‘cull’ of senior gardaí

More on this topic

Policing plan watered down ‘cull’ of senior gardaíPolicing plan watered down ‘cull’ of senior gardaí

Stronger focus on community policing part of garda reformStronger focus on community policing part of garda reform

Four searches in Dublin see cars, designer watches and other high-end items seizedFour searches in Dublin see cars, designer watches and other high-end items seized

Woman killed after being hit by getaway car used in robberyWoman killed after being hit by getaway car used in robbery


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Teacher in Cork self-isolates after coming into contact with Covid-19 caseTeacher in Cork self-isolates after coming into contact with Covid-19 case

Media barred from Taoiseach's breakfast meeting with Mike PenceMedia barred from Taoiseach's breakfast meeting with Mike Pence

Small number of medical procedures cancelled in BelfastSmall number of medical procedures cancelled in Belfast

Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall


Lifestyle

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

Aileen Lee talks to Dobrawa Brach, the Managing director at Arran Street East.Design Life: Meet the team at Arran Street East

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

Flour bombs and a football rattle were all it took in 1970 to cause chaos at the 20th Miss World beauty pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London.Poise and Protests: The 20th Miss World beauty pageant rocked by demonstrators in 1970

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »