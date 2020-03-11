Manhunt for three men after woman killed by getaway car

A massive garda operation is continuing for three men after a woman was killed when a car struck her while she was out for a walk in south Dublin.

The men were using the car as a getaway vehicle following an armed robbery of a nearby store – in which only a small amount of cash was taken - when their car mounted a footpath hitting the victim.

The deceased, Jacqueline McGovern, aged 54, was taking an evening walk with a close friend along Avondale Road in Killiney, when the car sped around a junction at around 9.20pm on Tuesday and appeared to lose control.

The raiders abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled on foot.

Both Ms McGovern and her friend were treated at the scene by paramedics, before being removed to hospital. The friend, aged 51, is not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ms McGovern, married with a grown-up family, worked as a special needs assistant in the Johnstown Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls’’ School.

In a statement, principal Caroline Quinn said: “We are devastated at the loss of our colleague who worked in one of our three classes for children with autism, and the injury of another staff member.

Today is about supporting each other, the children, and the school community. Our critical incident management plan is being implemented and we are supported in that through the National Education Psychological Service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both colleagues.”

A major garda search operation was put in place.

Officers were assisted in their hunt after searching for any clues in the car the raiders unexpectedly had to abandon.

DNA and fingerprint tests may, when the results come in, provide intelligence as who the culprits might be.

CCTV cameras at the Centra Store on Barnhill Road, Dalkey, may also provide clues.

Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire are leading the investigation and have appealed for information from the public.

A Garda statement said it was understood that the raiders had threatened staff at the store before making off with what is thought to be a small sum of cash.

Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01 666 5000; Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111