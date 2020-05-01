News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Manager who broke colleagues jaw at work party awarded €6k for unfair dismissal

Manager who broke colleagues jaw at work party awarded €6k for unfair dismissal
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 03:21 PM

A betting shop manager who broke a work colleague’s jaw during a fight at a late night work ‘leaving do’ has been awarded €6,000 for his unfair dismissal.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudication Officer, Catherine Byrne found that the betting shop manager’s behaviour on the night was “reckless and dangerous”.

However, Ms Byrne stated that in circumstances where the other man in the fight was issued with a final written warning by the betting company for engaging in the same behaviour, then the decision to dismiss the betting shop manager was not reasonable and the sanction of dismissal was excessive.

Noting the reckless and dangerous behaviour of the betting shop manager on the night, Ms Byrne stated: “In the context of this complaint, where the behaviour that caused the dismissal resulted in a serious injury to another person, I am mindful of the effect of a finding that a dismissal is unfair, and the implication that such behaviour might be condoned.”

Ms Byrne found that the dismissal was unfair and has ordered the betting company, which operates a network of betting shops, to pay the €6,000 compensation.

Recounting the events that led to the man’s dismissal, Ms Byrne stated that on Saturday, September 8th 2018, the betting shop manager went to a pub and nightclub for a ‘leaving do’ for a colleague.

She stated that the betting shop manager and a work colleague became involved in a scuffle outside the nightclub after the work colleague had earlier punched the manager inside the night-club.

In this encounter outside the night-club, the betting shop manager punched his colleague in the face causing serious injury to his jaw and mouth.

The gardaí were called and took statements from witnesses.

READ MORE

Girl, 10, awarded nearly €20k for injuries sustained in 2015 accident

Ms Byrne staled that it was apparent that, at the time, both men were very drunk.

The betting shop manager was sacked for gross misconduct by his employer on September 27, 2018 for causing an injury to a colleague and bringing the reputation of the company into disrepute.

The betting firm stated that the dismissal of the manager was justified by reason of his serious misconduct, his seniority in the betting shop and for failing to act in a manner to avoid the outcome that resulted in an injury to his colleague.

The firm argued that the severity of the blow that caused the injuries was, on the balance of probabilities, indicative of the manager’s intention to cause not just an injury, but a serious injury.

As a result of the assault, the betting firm stated that it lost the trust and confidence required of a person in his role in the company and his position as a manager was compromised.

The company argued that the company was entitled to find the other worker less culpable, as he was less senior than the complainant.

The betting manager argued that he hit his colleague in self-defence and that he was dismissed on an erroneous finding of assaulting a colleague.

He told the WRC that his colleague punched him in the face for no reason, and he fell backwards causing him to spill the drinks of customers at a nearby table in the night-club.

The manager said that his face was marked by this “unprovoked punch” and that his face was red and bruised.

The manager decided to go home and when he was outside the nightclub waiting for a taxi, the complainant said that his colleague approached him in an aggressive manner, saying “we’ll sort this out now.”

The manager said that he felt threatened and he threw a punch to keep his work colleague back from him.

Ms Byrne found that the betting manager’s colleague made the first punch in the night-club and he followed the manager outside and “began a conversation again,” with the purpose of “clearing the air.”

Ms Byrne stated that the betting manager then swung at him, and broke his jaw.

READ MORE

Clare hotel ordered to pay Traveller woman €3.5k for cancelling her wedding

More on this topic

Clare hotel ordered to pay Traveller woman €3.5k for cancelling her weddingClare hotel ordered to pay Traveller woman €3.5k for cancelling her wedding

Healthcare worker who was sexually harassed by elderly care home resident loses case against employerHealthcare worker who was sexually harassed by elderly care home resident loses case against employer

'Noticeable fall' in discrimination complaints to WRC'Noticeable fall' in discrimination complaints to WRC

Security man who called Liveline over improper videos loses protected disclosure caseSecurity man who called Liveline over improper videos loses protected disclosure case


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

More in this Section

Taoiseach: Laws will not be amended to stop Northern Ireland day trippersTaoiseach: Laws will not be amended to stop Northern Ireland day trippers

Minutes from public health team meetings publishedMinutes from public health team meetings published

Carrigtwohill school project gets green light - eight years laterCarrigtwohill school project gets green light - eight years later

Women at higher risk of poverty compared to menWomen at higher risk of poverty compared to men


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

Sharon Ní Chonchúir speaks to triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes about shifting her focus from all-out training for Tokoyo 2020 to the virus crisisOlympics dream on hold: Triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes on switching her focus from Tokyo to the virus crisis

The Taoiseach on the Late Late Show, the grand final of a quiz favourite, and a love letter to Hollywood's golden-age are among today's top picksFriday's TV Highlights: The Taoiseach on the Late Late and quiz grand final among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »