Man with ‘worst driving record in 15 years’ avoids jail

A man with a driving record described by a Cork judge as the worst he has seen in 15 years has avoided jail.

Vaidas Dapsys, aged 44, of 11 Beech Wood, Cluain Ard, Cobh, Co Cork, appeared before Judge Brian Sheridan at Midleton District Court today charged with drink driving, driving without a licence, and driving with no insurance.

The court heard on September 9, 2018, a car driven by Dapsys was stopped by gardaí at West View, Cobh and was brought to Cobh Garda Station where he gave a breath sample of 57mgs of alcohol per 100mls — more than twice the legal limit.

Judge Sheridan was told Dapsys was serving a six-year disqualification at the time of the offence, and had 34 previous convictions, including three for drink driving and six for driving without a licence.

Dapsys’ solicitor, Don Ryan, conceded that his client, who is a Lithuanian national, has “a very bad record”, but said that his client has not driven a vehicle or consumed alcohol since January. The court heard that Dapsys had served a custodial sentence which commenced in October 2018, after the offences under consideration at this sitting of the court.

He was released on January 2, and since then he has been to Arbour House for treatment and attends counselling every two weeks. He has secured a job in construction and gets lifts to work from his boss, Mr Ryan said.

“He has had a chaotic past, but he has been doing good work since,” Mr Ryan said.

Judge Sheridan acknowledged the progress Dapsys has made since his release from prison, and said he would give him the benefit of the doubt.

He imposed a six-month prison sentence for driving without a licence, which was suspended for two years. He also put Dapsys on a probation bond for 12 months, and gave him two separate six-year disqualifications from driving in respect of the drink driving and no insurance offences.

“He’d better not come back anywhere near me,” Judge Sheridan warned . “In 15 years, I have never seen a record as bad as this one.”