News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man with ‘worst driving record in 15 years’ avoids jail

Man with ‘worst driving record in 15 years’ avoids jail
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 10:27 PM

A man with a driving record described by a Cork judge as the worst he has seen in 15 years has avoided jail.

Vaidas Dapsys, aged 44, of 11 Beech Wood, Cluain Ard, Cobh, Co Cork, appeared before Judge Brian Sheridan at Midleton District Court today charged with drink driving, driving without a licence, and driving with no insurance.

The court heard on September 9, 2018, a car driven by Dapsys was stopped by gardaí at West View, Cobh and was brought to Cobh Garda Station where he gave a breath sample of 57mgs of alcohol per 100mls — more than twice the legal limit.

Judge Sheridan was told Dapsys was serving a six-year disqualification at the time of the offence, and had 34 previous convictions, including three for drink driving and six for driving without a licence.

Dapsys’ solicitor, Don Ryan, conceded that his client, who is a Lithuanian national, has “a very bad record”, but said that his client has not driven a vehicle or consumed alcohol since January. The court heard that Dapsys had served a custodial sentence which commenced in October 2018, after the offences under consideration at this sitting of the court.

He was released on January 2, and since then he has been to Arbour House for treatment and attends counselling every two weeks. He has secured a job in construction and gets lifts to work from his boss, Mr Ryan said.

READ MORE

Brexit explainer: What's in the deal, and what happens now?

“He has had a chaotic past, but he has been doing good work since,” Mr Ryan said.

Judge Sheridan acknowledged the progress Dapsys has made since his release from prison, and said he would give him the benefit of the doubt.

He imposed a six-month prison sentence for driving without a licence, which was suspended for two years. He also put Dapsys on a probation bond for 12 months, and gave him two separate six-year disqualifications from driving in respect of the drink driving and no insurance offences.

“He’d better not come back anywhere near me,” Judge Sheridan warned . “In 15 years, I have never seen a record as bad as this one.”

More on this topic

Man, 60s, tells judge in male rape case: ‘I felt shook, distraught — my head was rocking’Man, 60s, tells judge in male rape case: ‘I felt shook, distraught — my head was rocking’

Barrister likens case to a 'Netflix movie' after man denies accident claim is a 'massive fraud'Barrister likens case to a 'Netflix movie' after man denies accident claim is a 'massive fraud'

Student appeared 'upset and in a state of shock', nurse tells rape trial Student appeared 'upset and in a state of shock', nurse tells rape trial

'I feel responsible' - Mother breaks down as she tells court she trusted State over swine flu vaccination'I feel responsible' - Mother breaks down as she tells court she trusted State over swine flu vaccination


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Dublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitchesDublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitches

Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxesHouseholds accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Appeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroomAppeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroom


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »