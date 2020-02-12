News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man with MS beaten with his own crutch, court hears

Man with MS beaten with his own crutch, court hears
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 06:02 PM

A 44-year-old man suffering from MS had one of his crutches used to beat him severely on the head and his attacker then caught the crutch and held it to the victim’s neck until he lost consciousness.

Darren Linehan of 47 Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was sentenced to two years in jail on charges including assault causing harm to the man with MS which occurred in the victim’s own home.

Garda Damien Cronin said Linehan and his then-girlfriend went to the injured party’s home in Blackpool, Cork, on October 25, 2019 and they had a few drinks together.

At one stage the injured party went to the toilet and when he returned to the two guests in the sitting room, Darren Linehan used one of the victim’s own crutches to strike him on the head.

He later required 31 staples to this long head wound in hospital.

“He managed to crawl from the living room. Darren Linehan then jumped on top of him and used the crutch to try and choke him (on the floor). He lost consciousness,” Garda Cronin said.

Linehan left the house with a gold watch, gold necklace and Regatta jacket belonging to the victim.

It was not until the next morning that the injured party regained consciousness. Because of heavy medication he was on for chronic MS, he did not realise the extent of his injuries and did not go to hospital until a few days later on the advice of a neighbour. As well as the laceration to his head, he had a broken arm and severe bruising to the front of his neck, back and arms.

In mitigation Sinead Behan defence barrister said the accused came forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a signed plea of guilty. She said alcohol was a major factor in what was an emotional night and that Linehan had a long history of drink and drug problems but never engaged with rehabilitation.

In further mitigation, Ms Behan said the assault and theft was opportunistic and that Linehan did not bring a weapon with him but used the injured party’s crutch which was at the scene.

READ MORE

CUH reviewed admission protocols after man, 62, sexually assaulted teen in hospital bed

A second crime of violence was committed by Linehan three months earlier and he was also sentenced for that.

Linehan admitted to the part he played in an assault causing harm to the woman and robbery of cigarettes from her on Tobin Street on July 19, 2019. His accomplice was sentenced earlier in the week to 18 months.

Linehan also got 18 months for his part in that and a concurrent term of three years with the last year suspended for the assault on the man at his home in Blackpool.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said of the Blackpool attack. “This man suffered significant injuries from a violent attack. He was very vulnerable an in the throes of the significant disease of MS. He was not in any great position to defend himself. He was in a helpless and hopeless position.

“Not alone did he assault him but he stole his jacket, chain and watch and maintained they were his when questioned by the guards.”

READ MORE

Owners of derelict buildings in Cork given month to remove metal support beams

More on this topic

Man jailed for smashing a dozen TVs in bookies which he claimed had 'destroyed' his lifeMan jailed for smashing a dozen TVs in bookies which he claimed had 'destroyed' his life

Sean Dunne's Irish bankruptcy trustee lifts legal claim over €14m, Dublin 4 propertySean Dunne's Irish bankruptcy trustee lifts legal claim over €14m, Dublin 4 property

Ryanair loses High Court bid to avoid paying passenger compensation over pilot strikeRyanair loses High Court bid to avoid paying passenger compensation over pilot strike

Court hears forensics found no DNA linking accused to items found at scene of Garda Adrian Donohoe's murderCourt hears forensics found no DNA linking accused to items found at scene of Garda Adrian Donohoe's murder


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in IrelandCheck your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

Sturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and StormontSturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and Stormont

Expert: Intensive care units lack resources to cope with coronavirus epidemicExpert: Intensive care units lack resources to cope with coronavirus epidemic

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in WaterfordWoman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford


Lifestyle

To help your child to get a good night's, you need to look at what happens during their day, says Helen O'CallaghanSleeping essentials: Day time routine is vital for kids to have a good night

Coughlan’s bar and music venue has been awarded Irish Music Venue of the Year at IMRO’s national music venue awards.Cork's Coughlan's bar is named Irish music venue of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »