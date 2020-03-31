News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man with dementia inappropriately in hospital as family 'fails to co-operate with Fair Deal'

Man with dementia inappropriately in hospital as family 'fails to co-operate with Fair Deal'
File image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 02:50 PM

A man with dementia and "plenty of money" has been inappropriately placed in a community hospital for months with no co-operation from his family with efforts to secure a nursing home place under the Fair Deal scheme, the HSE has told the High Court.

Katherine Kelleher, solicitor for the HSE, said today she did not have to tell the court about the crisis the country is facing due to Covid-19.

The man has quite advanced dementia and has been quite inappropriately placed for months in the community hospital which is intended as part of a Covid-19 treatment outflow plan from a larger hospital in the area, she said.

She sought orders, on foot of medical evidence that, as a result of his dementia, the man lacks capacity to make decisions about his person and finances, to have him made a ward of court.

The general solicitor for wards of court, Patricia Hickey, had agreed to be appointed as the committee representing his interests, Ms Kelleher said.

She anticipated she would be seeking "in short order" to have the man moved to a nursing home as more appropriate for his care needs.

As of now, he is running up "significant debts" in hospital "when he does not need to be there".

'Plenty of money'

The man has been in the hospital for some six months and there had been no family co-operation with the Fair Deal scheme aimed at moving him to a more appropriate location, Ms Kelleher said.

A brief effort to move him to nursing home lasted only a few hours, she said.

Ms Kelleher said the man has ""plenty of money". He has a house, land and financial assets and his son has a "very good"" job but is not engaging with the HSE concerning Fair Deal and has "completely disconnected" from the matter.

The son may have his own challenges, she added.

Ms Hickey said, if the criteria set by her office for nursing home placements are met in this case, there was no need for the matter to come back to court to formally facilitate that transfer.

READ MORE

Gardaí stop woman with Covid-19 out posting letters


More in this Section

Coveney to discuss coronavirus with leaders in the NorthCoveney to discuss coronavirus with leaders in the North

Agriculture Minister announces mart managers can facilitate animal sales in some circumstancesAgriculture Minister announces mart managers can facilitate animal sales in some circumstances

Professor welcomes new test due that can determine if people are post-virus and clear to workProfessor welcomes new test due that can determine if people are post-virus and clear to work

Travel restrictions into and on island of Ireland to be discussed by NPHET todayTravel restrictions into and on island of Ireland to be discussed by NPHET today


Lifestyle

It’s amazing what you become thankful for when you go down with suspected coronavirus and enter self-isolation, says Ella Walker.10 things self-isolation makes you really appreciate

Suddenly those Facebook groups are a godsend…Social media can be a true support in isolation – here’s how

If isolation means your locks are already out of control, it might be time to take matters into your own hands, says Prudence Wade.Everything you need to know about cutting your hair at home

It might feel unnatural to breathe deeply, but it can help to calm an overactive mind. Liz Connor reveals how to inhale and relax.3 breathing exercises to help with stress and anxiety

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »