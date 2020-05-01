News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man with 'apparent stab wounds' dies in Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 08:14 AM

A man has died after what gardaí described as an assault in Co. Wexford overnight.

The alleged attack happened at around 12.30am this morning at a house in Enniscorthy.

A number of Garda units attended the scene and a man in his early 40s was found with the apparent stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 40s was arrested a short distance away and is being detained at Wexford Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

