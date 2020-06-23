News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who went into Cork bank with gas and lighter taped to body is 'getting on well', court hears

Man who went into Cork bank with gas and lighter taped to body is 'getting on well', court hears
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 06:25 PM

A man who was jailed two months ago as a risk to society for an attempted bank robbery where he carried a tin of butane gas and had a lighter taped to his left hand has been described  as recovering good mental health and playing chess in prison.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said Noel Cambridge of 22 Willow Park, Douglas Road, Cork, had been suffering delusions and paranoia when he was first before the court.

“In prison he is playing chess and catching up on lost education and trying to work on his fitness. He is like a changed man in terms of his mental health,” Mr Kelleher said.

Two months ago at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he was sentenced to three years with the last year suspended for an attempted bank robbery on August 21 2019 at the Allied Irish Bank branch on Douglas Road, Cork.

Cambridge pleaded guilty to a number of other charges today at Cork District Court including counts of driving off without paying for petrol and driving without insurance. Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to a total of five months in prison which run concurrently with the two years imposed on him at the circuit court. The judge also banned him from driving for ten years.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant’s serious mental health problems stemmed from a motorcycle accident. The solicitor said the defendant was put on strong medication following this accident and afterwards he suffered serious mental health problems.

READ MORE

Provisional liquidator appointed to Irish arm of Monsoon Accessorize chain

Mr Kelleher said that after speaking to Noel Cambridge about the matters before the district court it was clear that the defendant had stabilised significantly and was now doing much better in terms of his mental health.

Garda Barry Lawton previously testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Noel Cambridge arrived at the counter of AIB on Douglas Road, Cork, on August 21 2019 and put a bag-for-life on the counter and told the cashier to put cash in it.

“The cashier asked, ‘Is this a joke?’ The defendant then said, ‘I have blades’,” Garda Lawton said.

Cambridge left the scene empty handed. When he returned, Garda JP Twomey – who was off-duty at the time – was present in the bank. The defendant had three knives in an open position, He had glass wrapped in plastic, a Tesco bag, a tin of butane gas, a water bottle cut in half. 

And on his left hand he had a lighter taped with duct tape. In a follow-up search of his car there was a balaclava, a large knife and a BB gun for shooting ball-bearings.

READ MORE

Man jailed after garda jeep rammed on northside of Cork city

More on this topic

Luas operators fail in High Court challenge to overturn unfair dismissal finding against driverLuas operators fail in High Court challenge to overturn unfair dismissal finding against driver

Man jailed after garda jeep rammed on northside of Cork cityMan jailed after garda jeep rammed on northside of Cork city

Billionaire Hinduja brothers in bitter UK High Court battle over family assetsBillionaire Hinduja brothers in bitter UK High Court battle over family assets

Supreme Court will rule later on 'important and difficult' national climate planSupreme Court will rule later on 'important and difficult' national climate plan

CourtCorkTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Patricia O'Connor's son says 'brutality' of murder and 'disgusting' cover up will stay with him foreverPatricia O'Connor's son says 'brutality' of murder and 'disgusting' cover up will stay with him forever

Dublin convention centre may be used to vote for new TaoiseachDublin convention centre may be used to vote for new Taoiseach

Beleaguered Cork event centre still viable, insists TánaisteBeleaguered Cork event centre still viable, insists Tánaiste

Adrian Donohoe murder accused told bartender in New York that he shot a garda Adrian Donohoe murder accused told bartender in New York that he shot a garda


Lifestyle

The last few weeks of ‘school’ before the ‘summer holidays’ . This one was all about home-schooling, hosepipe bans and women dancing in my back garden.Learner Dad: RTÉ, any chance you could run Homeschool Hub over the summer?

You could call it a Continental drift. No sooner has Ireland’s staycation summer rebooted its reservation system, many travellers are already shimmying their holiday horizons to the mainland; from a city-break to Barcelona, to soaking up some distancia social on a Costa Brava beach.How realistic is a European break this summer? Tom Breathnach weighs up the options

Little things can make a big difference for elderly.ALONE helps families to connect

The long-awaited completion of a chair restoration project has been an education in two crafts which transformed four clapped out chairs into covetable pink beauties, writes Carol O’Callaghan.In the pink: Two old chairs get a makeover

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »