Man who was shot in the face spent five years in hospital before his death, inquest hears

A man who was shot in the face at his home in 2013 spent five years in hospital before his death last year, an inquest heard.

Patrick O’Sullivan never regained consciousness following the attack at his home in Clondalkin on April 13, 2013. He was 52 when he was attacked in his home.

His wife and family attended the opening of an inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court. Mr O’Sullivan of Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 died in Cherry Orchard Hospital on June 26 last.

The man’s wife Bernadette O’Sullivan gave evidence at the short hearing.

“He was shot in our home on April 13, 2013,” Mrs O’Sullivan said.

He spent time in different hospitals but for the last few years he was in Cherry Orchard Hospital. He died there on June 26, 2018.

She formally identified her husband’s body to gardaí before a post-mortem examination was carried out.

The autopsy performed by then State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy gave the cause of death as lower respiratory tract infection due to brain injury due to a shotgun wound to the face sustained in 2013.

Inspector Mark O’Neill said the investigation into the shooting incident had remained open and investigators were now reviewing the case. Insp O’Neill applied for a six-month adjournment to allow gardaí to review the file.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention to July 25, 2019.

In news reports following the shooting Mr O’Sullivan, who worked as a handyman at a local leisure centre, was described as a ‘happy go lucky’ man and a ‘pillar of the community.’