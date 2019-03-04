Man who was raped when he was 10 waives anonymity so attacker can be named

A rape victim waived his anonymity as a 54-year-old East Cork man pleaded guilty to raping him twice when he was approximately ten years old.

Anthony Moynihan of Crocane, Rostellan, Midleton, County Cork, pleaded guilty to rape, on a date unknown between September 1, 2006 and June 27, 2008 at an address at Upper Aghada in County Cork.

The second rape charge was similar and referred to another date in the same time period.

Counts 3 and 4 on the indictment referred to sexual assault by Anthony Moynihan on unknown dates during the same period of time.

Tim O’Leary, senior counsel for the prosecution said the victim was waiving his anonymity.

Mr Justice Michael White said evidence would be required on the effects of the crime on the victim.

The judge directed the preparation of a victim impact statement in advance of sentencing.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed asked for the case to be adjourned until May 7.

Anthony Moynihan, 54, of Rostellan, Midleton, Co. Cork pictured at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: Cork Courts Ltd

Mr Justice White acceded to that application at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

However, he said that the sentencing would take place in Dublin on May 7.

Mr Creed said the defendant was undergoing treatment for cancer at the moment.

Mr Justice White directed a probation report and Mr Creed SC said medical reports would also be presented.

When he was arraigned at the Central Criminal Court, it emerged that Moynihan was unable to speak.

His solicitor, Ken Murray, entered the guilty plea on Moynihan’s behalf to each of the charges – two counts of rape and two of sexual assault.

The background facts in the case were not given in court.

They will be given by one of the investigating officers in May.