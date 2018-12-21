Man who took €25 for driving group awaits sentencing

A man facing a fine of up to €5,000 for taking €25 to give a lift to five people who mistakenly thought he was a taxi driver will have to wait for sentencing due to confusion over whether he has any previous convictions.

Mirza Baig, of 11 Ardfield Grove, Grange, Co Cork, took the money from the group during a Kinsale Rugby Sevens event. He faced a number of charges including two under a relatively little-known act covering public service vehicles and yesterday his solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said he had pleaded guilty to all matters that were before Bandon District Court.

Back in June, Det Garda Kevin Heffernan told Bandon District Court that on May 5 last he was on mobile patrol in Kinsale when, at 11.35pm, he spotted a Honda Civic, the rear of which appeared to be very low to the road. He stopped the vehicle and found three males seated in the back seat with a fourth male across them, none of whom was wearing a seatbelt. Mr Baig, who is originally from Pakistan, was driving and another person was in the front seat.

“It transpired they did not know the driver,” said Det Garda Heffernan. “They thought the car was a taxi. They had paid him €25 to take them to Ballinhassig from Kinsale.”

The garda said it was a distance of around 15km.

The court had heard that Mr Baig had told gardaí on the night he was not a taxi driver, and that all five passengers were intoxicated.

READ MORE: Three cousins jailed after man gunned down in front of fiancee and young son in Belfast

However, yesterday, Judge James McNulty said there was “a little bit of confusion” over whether Mr Baig had any previous convictions. Mr Taaffe said he did not and Sgt Paul Kelly, prosecuting, said he understood Mr Baig had no previous convictions, but Judge McNulty said the Probation Service, alongside An Garda Síochána, has five previous road traffic convictions against a man with the same name and same address but with a different date of birth.

He asked that the prosecuting garda look into the matter and remanded Mr Baig on continuing bail to appear before the court again on January 17.

“He is looking for leniency and the court would need to know he is being truthful,” said Judge McNulty.

Mr Taaffe had earlier said his client had been “prevailed upon” when picking up the group in Kinsale but Judge McNulty said: “I doubt he was prevailed upon. He could have said ‘I’m not a taxi’.”