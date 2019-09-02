News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man who threw bag of heroin out bedroom window during drugs search jailed

By Liam Heylin
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 05:15 PM

Gardaí raided an apartment for a drugs search and a young man jumped out of bed and threw a packet of heroin out the window.

This scenario was described by Sergeant Gearóid Davis at Cork District Court where the accused was jailed.

Ricky O’Donovan, 27, pleaded guilty to obstructing a drugs search and a charge of possessing Diamorphine (heroin) for his own use.

Sgt Davis said O’Donovan had 101 previous convictions including two previous counts of having drugs for his own use.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said O’Donovan had been in custody since January serving various concurrent sentences.

In relation to the obstruction charge the solicitor said that while there was an initial act of obstruction when the defendant panicked on seeing the gardaí, he had been co-operative with the investigation thereafter.

Mr Buttimer said that he made various admissions which facilitated his own prosecution.

Sgt Davis accepted that this was correct.

Mr Buttimer said O’Donovan had been doing well in prison and attending rehabilitation to deal with addiction difficulties.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term on the obstruction charge and eight months concurrent for the possession of drugs for his own use.

The value of the seized heroin on this occasion was €75, Sgt Davis said.

“On October 27, 2018 Garda Josephine Falvey executed a search warrant. Found on the premises were two needles containing liquid ready for injection and two wraps that looked like heroin," the sergeant said.

“As Garda Falvey opened the door to the flat, Ricky O’Donovan jumped up out of bed and ran to the window and threw out a small bag, which Garda Falvey retrieved.”

The retrieved package contained the heroin.

