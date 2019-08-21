News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who threatened to kill wife in front of gardaí tells court he lives in fear of her

Man who threatened to kill wife in front of gardaí tells court he lives in fear of her
Ennis Courthouse.
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 06:32 PM

A west of Ireland man who is alleged to have threatened to kill his wife in front of gardaí has told a court that he is a prisoner in his marriage and lives in fear of his wife.

At Ennis District Court, the 60-year old told the court: “For 15 years she has manipulated me. I am a prisoner in that marriage. I can’t go nowhere. I can’t talk to my friends.

“I want a life. I am a prisoner - that woman has me in a state of fear. I am living in fear of her.

He said in the past “several times she had a knife in her hand and I had to lock myself into a room. I am living in fear of that woman.”

The man was giving evidence as part of a bail application over being charged with breaching a Safety Order secured from the courts by his wife.

The man had also secured the court's protection concerning his wife at an earlier court and Gardaí were opposing an application by the man for bail.

The man’s wife had given evidence concerning the breach before he went into the witness box and she didn’t have the opportunity to address any of his allegations in court.

In an incident last weekend, the man phoned Gardaí and they arrived at the scene where a Garda told the court that she heard the man say “I’ll kill her. I will burn the fucking house down tonight and you will know about it in the morning”.

In court, the man admitted: “It was an awful thing to say. I say things to her to stop her - to put a bit of fear into her to stop her from attacking me. She tells me straight up she is not afraid of me.”

“I didn’t mean it one bit - it was just a game. I am more afraid of her than she is of me. She is not one bit afraid of me. She is not afraid of anyone that woman. I just wanted her to stop.”

Judge Marie Keane told the man that at a previous court appearance “I gave you 12 months to get your situation sorted out - what have you done?”

In response, the man said: “I have several times rang a man up the country to go for the divorce, but she starts crying and she says ‘please I love you. You are the best thing in my life’, jumping up on the couch on top of me. She has been manipulating me all the time.”

Solicitor for the man, Tara Godfrey, told the court: “My client really wants her to leave the house and he hadn’t meant any of what he said and if he said it to the gardaí, he hoped that they might get her to leave the house.”

READ MORE

Boy, 11, injured after falling from 'rotten' zipwire at Cork playground

Ms Godfrey said that the two are separating.

Judge Keane said that she would remand the man in custody with consent to bail.

She said: “The only reason I am giving bail is that you can instruct a solicitor and you do what I told you last January and you get away from this woman and get this situation sorted.

“It is absolute and utter nonsense - you are wasting the State’s time, the court’s time and the Garda’s time and visiting your awfulness on everyone else.”

Judge Keane adjourned the case and told the man to have in court the next day details of the solicitor who is to issue divorce proceedings.

Judge Keane said: “Get your proceedings issued.”

More on this topic

Two arrested in connection with explosive found under police officer’s car in BelfastTwo arrested in connection with explosive found under police officer’s car in Belfast

Man accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric PicnicMan accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric Picnic

Pakistani man granted interim injunction against deportation just weeks ahead of wedding datePakistani man granted interim injunction against deportation just weeks ahead of wedding date

Prominent entertainer accused of sex assault cannot be named, judge rulesProminent entertainer accused of sex assault cannot be named, judge rules

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Senior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girlSenior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girl

Beef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issueBeef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issue

More than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigationMore than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigation

Man accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric PicnicMan accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric Picnic


Lifestyle

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

We know New York real estate is expensive, but this is getting out of hand…You can now stay in an enormous sandcastle on a New York beach

JB Dubois is Head Chef at GIY’s GROW HQ in Waterford City and his wife, Shona Dubois, is the Head of Operations with the organisation.‘We’re showing them how to do their best for the world’

Often I have been out with friends and their kids and they joke that Joan is going to be a politician. I’ve always been impressed by Joan’s ability to pick up pals wherever she goes. She started this when she was very young, and every time we went to a park or a playground she would make a new BFF.Mum's the Word: 'I love how my child can make new friends in a matter of minutes'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »