Man who threatened to kill  mother has case adjourned

A young Cork man who threatened to kill his own mother at the height of a drug-fuelled psychotic episode had the case against him adjourned until September 8 today.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the 21-year-old man was now embarking on a residential treatment programme.

A probation officer who was actively involved in the case “as a matter of urgency” during the Covid-19 restrictions, confirmed today that the accused had settled down and was now taking on the treatment.

He was released last week from a voluntary period in custody and was welcome to live at home with his parents for the short period before the place on the residential programme became available.

The identity of the parties cannot be published as the charges relate to a breach of domestic violence laws which are dealt with at in camera hearings.

The young man spoke of his willingness to go to in-house treatment for his drug problems.

“I want to get my life back on track and build my relationship with my parents,” he said.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a protection order by putting his mother in fear at the family home, including the occasion where he made the threat to stab his mother and put her in the graveyard. He also threatened to smash the windows of the house.

Judge Kelleher noted that on a previous court appearance the defendant had been “quite deranged.”

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the 21-year-old had been taking drugs for four years, including cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine, LSD and some other type of hallucinogenic drug. Mr Buttimer said the 21-year-old had a severe psychotic episode as a result of which he had to be admitted to a psychiatric unit.