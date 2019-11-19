News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who threatened to cut priest's fingers off avoids prison

Man who threatened to cut priest's fingers off avoids prison
Mark Halligan leaving court today. Pic: Collins.
By Brion Hoban
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 03:03 PM

A man with a religious persecution disorder who followed a parish priest into a sacristy with a knife and threatened to cut off his fingers has received a fully suspended sentence.

Mark Halligan (aged 45) of Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm at a church in Balally, Dundrum, on September 11, 2016.

Garda Ronan Kennedy told Eoghan Cole BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question the accused followed parish priest Father Peter Byrne into the church's sacristy. Halligan began to talk about “various things”.

Gda Kennedy said Halligan had a large knife with him and told the priest he would “cut your fingers off”. A parishioner had seen what was happening and contacted gardaí who arrested the accused at the scene.

Halligan has 17 previous convictions, including convictions for theft, misuse of drugs, criminal damage, public order offences and road traffic offences. He has two children with an ex-partner.

Gda Kennedy agreed with Fiona Murphy SC, defending, that there were no injuries to the priest during the incident. He agreed that her client had engaged with St John of Gods Hospital subsequent to the incident and there had been no problems since.

Ms Murphy said her client has been diagnosed with a religious persecution disorder, which is a strain of schizophrenia. She said he had always worked until the last two or three years when his mental health difficulties took over.

Judge Martin Nolan said he could accept that Halligan was delusional on the date in question. He noted that he had since obtained suitable treatment and there had been no recurrence in this type of behaviour.

Judge Nolan sentenced him to three years' imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in full on condition he keeps the peace and be of good behaviour for three years and places himself under the supervision of the Probation Service for 18 months.

READ MORE

Man who claims he fled Nigeria after homophobic attack wins appeal against deportation

More on this topic

Brothers have home repossessed after making just two repayments on €650k mortgageBrothers have home repossessed after making just two repayments on €650k mortgage

Young man left in wheelchair after being knocked down by driver suffering epileptic fit settles for €9.75mYoung man left in wheelchair after being knocked down by driver suffering epileptic fit settles for €9.75m

Terminally ill man loses bid to bring UK High Court challenge over assisted dyingTerminally ill man loses bid to bring UK High Court challenge over assisted dying

Eldery man being prosecuted by council for feeding 'nuisance' pigeonsEldery man being prosecuted by council for feeding 'nuisance' pigeons


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »