NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man who sued Dublin hospital over care received after assault settles case for €750,000

By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 01:24 PM

A man who sued St James's Hospital Dublin over the care he received when he was brought there by ambulance after he was assaulted has settled his High Court action for €750,000.

Francis Cunningham (45) who is now in a wheelchair, the High Court heard had a cut on the back of his head when admitted to St James's Hospital, Dublin nine years ago.

His counsel, Oisin Quinn SC told the court it was their case Mr Cunningham who was found to have bleeding on the brain after having a CT brain scan should have had the scan sooner and as a result, would have had brain surgery earlier. If that happened Mr Cunningham on the balance of probabilities would be able to walk and live independently, Counsel said.

Francis Cunningham, Casement Park, Finglas, Dublin had through his brother James of the same address sued St James's Hospital Dublin over the care he received there nine years ago when he was admitted after suffering an assault.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to properly assess Mr Cunningham on attendance at the hospital and an alleged failure to treat him with appropriate urgency, particularly in circumstances of head injury.

It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to carry out any or any proper or suitable observation or monitoring of Mr Cunningham.

Mr Cunningham it was claimed had been brought by ambulance to St James's Hospital on October 2, 2010 after he had been assaulted nearby.

It was recorded when he attended at the hospital A&E at 15.26 his primary complaint was alcohol and his secondary complaint a laceration. When he was assessed two hours later it was noted Mr Cunningham was intoxicated and not verbalising and he had a cut to the back of the head. It was claimed that a CT scan three hours later showed bleeding on the brain and he was transferred to another hospital for brain surgery but it is claimed at this stage his clinical condition was much worse.

READ MORE

Initial police response to fatal Tyrone hotel disco crush to be investigated

It is claimed that if a CT scan was carried out earlier it would have led to a more immediate referral to another hospital for surgery.

St James's Hospital admitted it was in breach of duty in that the review of Mr Cunningham at 17.20 ought to have lead to a request for a CT brain scan at that point but all other claims were denied.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one and hopefully the house in Finglas can now be adapted for Mr Cunningham's needs.

More on this topic

Accountancy firm sued over audits for investment firms who fell victim to Madoff Ponzi scheme

Limerick man charged with murder of father-of-one at nightclub in March last year

Waste company operator denies claims he made €3m from illegal dumping

Solicitor who used €10k of client monies to pay personal tax bill is suspended for a year

KEYWORDS

Courtcourt case

More in this Section

Church ban for man bailed on theft charges

Man jailed for drug and road offences

Varadkar: 'Absolutely no chance' of four-fold increase in carbon taxes

New Belfast power station to provide electricity for half a million homes


Lifestyle

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

Totally fabricated: How textiles can revatalise your home

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »