News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who stripped naked and chased women in Cork ordered to be kept in mental hospital

Man who stripped naked and chased women in Cork ordered to be kept in mental hospital
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 12:00 AM

An order was made yesterday to keep a man in the Central Mental Hospital for treatment in a case where he stripped naked last January and chased three women in Cork city.

The case came back before Judge Brian O’Callaghan to decide what should be done with the accused following the finding earlier this month that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Evidence was given yesterday by one witness from the Central Mental Hospital (CMH), consultant psychiatrist Dr Paul O’Connell.

He expressed the opinion at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the accused man was suffering from a major mental illness at the time of the offences, and continued to exhibit signs of this psychosis while being examined and treated at the hospital.

Dr O’Connell said that before he examined the patient for yesterday’s hearing, there had been some suggestion that his mental state was improving. When interviewed, he minimises and denies his behaviour and the existence of symptoms.

The accused told the psychiatrist he only heard voices at the time when he was committing the offences that gave rise to the case.

However, nursing staff reported seeing him appearing to respond to voices when he was at Cork University Hospital in the past fortnight.

“He repeats he is mentally well,” Dr O’Connell said.

He does not appreciate the gravity of symptoms or the likely effect of his behaviour towards others. I am quite concerned he is trying to be released and get his liberty … He remains psychotic and is mentally ill. In my opinion he has mental illness with risk of him causing harm to himself or other persons.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said there was a report before the court prepared by Dr Francis John Kelly, consultant forensic psychiatrist, where he said that the accused could be injected with his anti-psychotic medication and could be released.

Dr O’Connell said he disagreed with the view that the patient could be released, but agreed that injecting the accused with medication would be better than giving it to him orally as it appeared that in the past he had been spitting out his medication on occasions.

Judge O’Callaghan committed the young man to the CMH, stating: “He is indeed suffering a mental disorder and is in need of in-patient care at the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.

“I make an order committing him until such time as such a further order is made under the legislation.”

READ MORE

Number of children being referred for sexually harmful behaviour on rise; Waiting lists 'unacceptable'

More on this topic

Salmond vows to ‘vigorously’ defend himself as he denies sexual assault chargesSalmond vows to ‘vigorously’ defend himself as he denies sexual assault charges

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsMore than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Salmond to appear in court on sexual assault and attempted rape chargesSalmond to appear in court on sexual assault and attempted rape charges

Prison sentence after sleeping man punched in face by woman’s exPrison sentence after sleeping man punched in face by woman’s ex


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Unemployment rates higher for early school leavers in second quarter - CSOUnemployment rates higher for early school leavers in second quarter - CSO

Treatment delays for young people who have experienced sexual assault detrimental to recoveryTreatment delays for young people who have experienced sexual assault detrimental to recovery

16 people found in truck on ferry due to dock in Rosslare16 people found in truck on ferry due to dock in Rosslare

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsMore than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

Almost every year, at about this time, loaves of beautifully packaged Panettone start appearing in delicatessen shops.Michelle Darmody: It's the time of the year for Panettone

It can be difficult to diagnose early.World Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out for

With flights resuming to the world famous Egyptian resort, now is the time to go, says Sarah Marshall.This is why you should be diving in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »