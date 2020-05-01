Man who stole woman’s wallet and punched her in ribs jailed

A woman who approached a man who stole her wallet containing over €300 was punched in the ribs by the thief who has now been jailed for two years.

Garda Lorna Healy outlined details of multiple theft-related offences committed by Roy Twohig at premises in Cork city centre.

The most serious incident occurred at Legend Barbers in the city on March 24, 2019. Garda Healy said Twohig, aged 40, of no fixed address, removed a woman’s wallet from the premises.

The wallet contained €325 and the owner of it spotted the defendant walking out of the barbers with it.

“She followed him to a nearby premises where he disposed of the wallet in a trash can and he took the cash.

“She approached him and she was assaulted which caused her harm. He punched her in the ribs a number of times causing her pain and bruising,” Garda Healy said.

Although Twohig pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the woman, Niamh Stewart, defending, described the incident differently.

“The assault on the lady was when he was trying to pass her,” Ms Stewart said.

Garda Healy said Roy Twohig had 212 previous convictions, including 81 for theft and 13 for burglary.

Ms Stewart said the defendant was not a violent person and this was borne out by the nature of his previous convictions.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted from defence submissions, “He is not in general a violent person but he did offer violence to this woman. It was somewhat out of character for him.”

A total sentence of two years was imposed on Twohig for the theft and assault and several other crimes.

The judge noted from the probation service that they had tried to work with the defendant but could not do anything with him.

Other crimes to which the defendant pleaded guilty included gathering up €225 worth of clothing at Dealz on Grand Parade and leaving through a fire door without offering payment on January 25, 2019.

On March 12 2019 he stole a mobile phone belonging to a member of staff at Market Lane on Oliver Plunkett St and then returned a short time later claiming a reward for returning it.

Around this time, he stole another phone belonging to a member of staff at Euro Giant at the other end of Oliver Plunkett St, and stealing a laptop from Candlemania on the same street.

Twohig also stole a Nintendo and seven Nintendo games from a private area of O’Brien’s off-licence in Douglas.