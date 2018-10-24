Man who stabbed and scalded partner jailed for nine-and-a-half years

A man who stabbed and scalded his partner in a vicious unprovoked attack in Limerick in 2016 has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years, with the final two suspended.

30-year-old Colin Ryan of St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Simone Lee.

Colin Ryan. Photo: Liam Buyrke/Press 22.

The court heard how gardaí discovered a bloodbath when they called to a flat at Hassett's Villas in the city on November 27, 2016.

39-year-old Simone Lee was semi-naked, unconscious and suffering burn, stab and scald injuries.

Due to the extent of her injuries, gardai initially thought she had been doused in acid.

She also sustained a brain injury and loss of hair but has since made a good recovery.

Judge Tom O'Donnell imposed a nine-and-half-year sentence, suspending the final two years.

