Man who shoplifted from Debenhams receives eight months suspended

A young man threw stolen bottles of aftershave into a field as he was pursued by store detectives and yesterday his four-month jail term was increased on appeal to eight months but suspended.

Charlie Casey of 1 Meelagh Drive, Mahon, pleaded guilty to the thefts. Sgt John Kelleher said: “On December 4 2018 at 7.20pm the defendant entered Debenham’s and selected toiletries to the value of €155 and left the store without paying.

“Charlie Casey was pursued by store security and following a foot chase Mr Casey discarded the items, namely an Armani gift set and Gucci aftershave, in a nearby field before making good his escape.” The stolen property was retrieved.

Casey made full admissions to the theft of items. Diane Hallahan, the appellant’s solicitor, said he had written a letter of apology to Debenham’s and offered to pay the €155 even though the goods were recovered. This

money was offered in court through his solicitor.

READ MORE Cork goalkeeper named in Liverpool squad for Champions League final

Ms Hallahan said: “He was going through a very difficult time at the time. Since it happened he has liaised with mental health services. Alcohol was in the background. That is no longer there. He has complied with the direction of his GP and psychiatric services.”

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said: “I note ¤155 has been paid and that Debenhams are not at a loss. He has six theft and three burglaries. That is exceptionally troubling.The penalty was in no way severe but in light of background reports he will have his sentence increased from four months to eight months but suspended on condition that he would behave himself for three years which is a long bond in light of the extent of his previous convictions.”