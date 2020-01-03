Man who robbed €1,800 from shop breached bail eight times over Christmas

A young Cork man charged with carrying out the robbery of €1,800 from a Cork city convenience store breached his bail eight times over the holiday period and was today remanded in custody.

Sergeant John Kelleher asked Joshua Hurley if he was aware of the seriousness of the charge. The 24 year-old replied at Cork District Court:

It seems to be. I am, yes.

Garda Robert McCarthy arrested Joshua Hurley last month and charged him with the robbery from the Unity shop on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on November 28.

Sergeant John Kelleher said on that occasion that there was no objection to bail being granted to the accused at Cork District Court but there were certain conditions to the attached to the bail for Hurley.

Those conditions required him to reside at an apartment at Clifton View, Ballintemple, Cork, sign on three times a week at Anglesea Street garda station, abstain from all intoxicants, keep a 9pm to 6am curfew and have no contact, direct or indirect, with the injured parties.

However, Garda Ray Costello arrested Hurley and brought him before the court today. Evidence was given by Garda Costello and Garda Deirdre Hayes in respect of various alleged breaches of bail by the accused.

Gardaí called to his apartment on December 23, 24 and 26, and on January 1 at various times between 10pm and midnight and he did not answer and he also failed to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on December 21, 23, 25 and 28.

The young man said there was only one night he was not at home and that was Christmas Eve/Christmas Day when he stayed with his sister but was there every other night and must not have heard the buzzer. He said he should have heard it even though it was not a very loud buzzer and he was on medication that made him drowsy but, he said, he was not making excuses.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused got a chance and had not kept to the conditions. He remanded him in custody on the robbery charge until January 9.