Man who pushed ex-partner given suspended sentence

By Liam Heylin

A woman who was pushed by her ex-partner, causing her to fall to the floor, indicated yesterday that it had a huge impact on her and that the assailant phoned her the following morning to confront her further.

A total jail term of four months suspended was imposed on Colin Lee, of 17 Mervue Lawn, Ballyvolane, Cork. He compensated the victim and pleaded guilty to the assault.

Lee, aged 44, admitted yesterday he did phone the injured party shortly afterwards, but said that hours later, he wrote a letter of apology which he put in her letterbox.

Judge Con O’Leary said the only thing saving him from prison was the fact he had never been in trouble before.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said that on January 22, Lee was at his ex-girlfriend’s house.

“They got into a verbal argument which resulted in Colin Lee pushing Fiona O’Brien, causing her to fall over,” said Insp Kennelly.

“Catherine Kearney came to her assistance and she was also assaulted by Mr Lee by pushing her.”

Lee apologised for assaulting Ms O’Brien, Ms Kearney, and another person. He brought €1,500 to Cork District Court — €500 compensation to each of them.

William Bulman, defending, emphasised the absence of previous convictions, the plea of guilty, the remorse for his actions, and the counselling he had undertaken in order to address the causes of his actions on the day.

Judge O’Leary said he wanted to hear directly from Lee before deciding on the penalty.

Lee said: “We had a good few drinks and got drunk and ended up having an argument. I pushed Fiona and she fell to the ground. I pushed Catherine away. I did give out to [Fiona O’Brien] the next day on the phone. I was still drunk.

“Later in the day I sent a letter to her apologising. I have got counselling… It (his actions) was stupidity. Gross stupidity and being drunk.”

Judge O’Leary said Lee lacked insight into his own actions. He suspended the four-month sentence on condition Lee have no contact with the injured parties for a period of six months.

“The fact that he has no previous convictions is the main thing keeping him out of custody,” said Judge O’Leary.