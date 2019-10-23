News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who possessed and distributed child pornography jailed for two years

Man who possessed and distributed child pornography jailed for two years
By Brion Hoban
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 02:56 PM

A man who distributed the same child pornographic video on three occasions has been jailed for two years.

Martin Stapleton (30) of Glenmore Green, Ballyboden, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography at his address on July 17, 2014 and July 1, 2015 respectively.

Garda Alan Young told John Berry BL, prosecuting, that gardaí received information on June 30, 2015, from police in Merseyside that someone at Stapleton's address had sent indecent images via Skype to a person who had been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Gardaí searched the house on the following day and seized a number of electronic devices. 119 images and 18 videos of child pornography were discovered across all of these devices.

Detective Garda Donagh Mannix told Mr Berry that he was able to recover details of conversations and files shared by the accused on Skype.

Dt Gda Mannix said that on three separate occasions the accused sent a video of child pornography to three different locations. He said the video showed a female child being orally raped by an adult man.

In interview with gardaí, Stapleton admitted to possessing and distributing the material, but denied that he had ever touched a child inappropriately. He has no previous convictions and has not come to adverse garda attention since.

Gda Young agreed with Patrick McGrath SC, defending, that the four year delay in prosecuting the case could not be attributed to his client. He agreed that Stapleton was “selling his body on the street” at age 15 to obtain money and food.

Judge Martin Nolan noted that the devices could not be examined at the time they were seized by reason of lack of resources.

He said that to have this type of charge hanging over someone was onerous.

Judge Nolan sentenced Stapleton to two years imprisonment. He said that had the matter been dealt with expeditiously, the sentence would have been in the region of three years imprisonment.

READ MORE

Mother who suffocated her child had a "fixed, false and psychotic view" of autistic condition, court hears

More on this topic

Judge approves further cancer treatment for boy, 5, against father's wishesJudge approves further cancer treatment for boy, 5, against father's wishes

Digger operator trapped after limestone blocks of up to 20 tonnes fell on his cab, court hearsDigger operator trapped after limestone blocks of up to 20 tonnes fell on his cab, court hears

Businessman and ex-GAA star accused of attacking journalistBusinessman and ex-GAA star accused of attacking journalist

Proposed strike at Aughinish refinery suspended as dispute referred to Labour CourtProposed strike at Aughinish refinery suspended as dispute referred to Labour Court


CourtCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Kodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer saysKodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer says

Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement

Garda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreementGarda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreement

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists sayCork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say


Lifestyle

A long-time fad dieter, Katy Harrington tried unsuccessfully to embrace body positivity, so she’s trying something new (and neutral)Plusses of positivity: Forget body positivity - it's time to go neutral

Discovering the joys of the Monaghan and Armagh landscapes while venturing north, comes highly-recommended by Noel BakerTrekking north to Monaghan and Armagh is good for the soul

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex file: Where have my orgasms gone?

Producers of the new landmark Attenborough series tell Sarah Marshall about some of the fantastic animal encounters they filmed.Visit the wildlife locations featured in the BBC’s Seven Worlds, One Planet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »