Man who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three years

A man who beat his ex-partner unconscious, leaving her lying face down in a pool of blood, has been jailed for three years.

Florin Ciurariu (aged 31) was in breach of a safety order when he violently assaulted his former girlfriend, Anete Senere, at her apartment in Clontarf, Dublin, on June 2 last year.

Ms Senere was discovered by gardaí who were called to the scene lying in a pool of her own blood. She was just regaining consciousness and had suffered two black eyes, severe facial bruising and broken teeth in the attack.

Ciurariu, of Forest Fields Road, Swords, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of assault causing harm to Ms Senere and one count of breaching a safety order. The order had been taken out by his victim after he assaulted her on a previous occasion.

He has 15 previous convictions, including four breaches of domestic barring orders, assault and public order offences.

Sentencing Ciurariu today, Judge Melanie Greally said it was a “very violent assault which resulted in the injured party left unconscious and injured to a significant degree”.

“It is aggravated by the fact the accused has multiple convictions for breaches of barring orders and assault,” she said.

The judge handed down a four-year sentence and suspended the final 12 months on a number of conditions. It was backdated to last June when he went into custody.

The judge ordered Ciurariu not to have any contact of any kind with Ms Senere for a period of five years.

Garda Clodagh Sharkey told Sinead McMullan BL, prosecuting, that Ciurariu called to Ms Senere's door on the evening in question. He was not invited, but she let him in anyway, the court heard.

The pair were watching a football match on television when Ms Senere made a comment about football that Ciurariu didn't like, the court heard.

He immediately started punching Ms Senere to the side of the head, threatening to kill her and telling her his family would kill her. Ms Senere was knocked unconscious in the attack and her next memory was of the gardaí arriving.

By then, Ciurariu had fled the scene. He was tracked down by gardaí the next day, asleep on his couch with dried blood on his hands.

Ms Senere was taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries. Three of her teeth were broken in the attack and have yet to be replaced.

She did not wish to make a victim impact statement and did not attend court. She is still “shaken up” from the attack, Gda Sharkey said.

John Moher BL, defending, extended an apology to Ms Senere on behalf of his client. “This relationship is clearly at an end,” he said.

The court heard Ciurariu moved to Ireland from Romania at the age of nine. The Department of Justice is seeking to deport him based on his previous convictions, meaning this case could have “far-reaching consequences” for him, Mr Moher said.