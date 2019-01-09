NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man who headbutted Cork bar manager brought €2,000 to court to compensate victim

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 06:35 PM
By Liam Heylin

A bar manager at Cork bar, Rearden’s, had his nose broken by a man who head-butted him in the course of his efforts to get back into the premises.

Thomas Stewart of 49 Glenview Park, Dillon’s Cross, Cork, brought €2,000 to Cork District Court to compensate the victim.

The 43-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Graham Barrett at Little Cross Street, Cork, on August 27 2017.

A victim impact statement was prepared for the court which was not read out. Judge Olann Kelleher said after reading the report, "This was a serious assault. It had a serious effect on the man in the course of his employment.”

Rearden's Bar on Washington St

Judge Kelleher imposed a six-month jail term which was suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace and commit no further offences in the next two years.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said, “There is no excuse for his conduct on the night. He accepts the evidence.”

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the assault.

The injured party was taking a break and having a cigarette outside the exit on Little Cross Street. Thomas Stewart approached him outside the premises and said he wanted to get back in to get his jacket.

READ MORE: Woman with 48 previous convictions caught shoplifting within days of temporary release from jail

Mr Barrett explained that this was an exit door and that he should go around to the front door of Rearden’s and ask security staff there to retrieve his jacket for him.

Stewart continued to argue about getting in and eventually tried to push his way past Mr Barrett. Thomas Stewart head-butted him in the centre of the nose. Security staff reacted and held on to the accused man until gardaí arrived.

The injured party sustained a broken nose as a result of the assault on him which occurred after 2am on the morning in question.


KEYWORDS

court

Related Articles

Court hears Cork woman required three weeks of hospital care following alleged stabbing by husband in flat

Woman with 48 previous convictions caught shoplifting within days of temporary release from jail

Ex-Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial for indecent assault of nine boys over 17-year period

Family of murdered detective Adrian Donohoe awarded €1.3m damages

More in this Section

Cork University Maternity Hospital implements initiative to dramatically reduce waiting lists

Gardaí to resume search for woman who went missing 10 years ago

'Lives are at risk' - Patients Association call for swift resolution to nurses dispute

Peadar Tóibín to target seats in Donegal for new pro-life party


Lifestyle

You're probably brushing your teeth wrong – here are four tips for better dental health

Why are we all so obsessed with nostalgia?

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »