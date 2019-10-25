Man who had cannabis growhouse in his wardrobe is fined €500

A man has pleaded guilty to having a homemade growhouse in which he had 20 cannabis plants under lights in a wardrobe.

Simon Fenton, with an address at 4 Rockmount in Drimoleague in West Cork, but now living mostly in the UK, pleaded guilty at Bantry District Court to the charge of cultivation at Rockmount back in 2013.

Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Fenton has been living in the UK in recent years, hence the delay in the prosecution.

Sgt Brian Harte told the court that on March 22, 2013, gardaí carried out a search of the property at Rockmount in Drimoleague and that Mr Fenton was present at the time.

In a wardrobe in a back bedroom they found 20 cannabis plants under lights. Mr Fenton later admitted to gardaí that he was growing the plants for his own use and to sell on any of the remaining plants.

His solicitor, Flor Murphy, said the plants in question were "little saplings" and that at the time of detection they effectively had no value.

Mr Fenton lived in Drimoleague for another 18 months after the seizure of the plants but after work as a stonemason and landscaper dried up he moved to the UK.

The court heard that he has a child in Co. Cork and returns to the area.

Mr Fenton had six previous convictions, all for road traffic offences. Judge McNulty said he was keen to finalise matters as "given his long absence, we might not see him for another six years".

He fined Mr Fenton €500, who paid the fine in full.