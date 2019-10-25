News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who had cannabis growhouse in his wardrobe is fined €500

Man who had cannabis growhouse in his wardrobe is fined €500
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Friday, October 25, 2019 - 02:37 PM

A man has pleaded guilty to having a homemade growhouse in which he had 20 cannabis plants under lights in a wardrobe.

Simon Fenton, with an address at 4 Rockmount in Drimoleague in West Cork, but now living mostly in the UK, pleaded guilty at Bantry District Court to the charge of cultivation at Rockmount back in 2013.

Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Fenton has been living in the UK in recent years, hence the delay in the prosecution.

Sgt Brian Harte told the court that on March 22, 2013, gardaí carried out a search of the property at Rockmount in Drimoleague and that Mr Fenton was present at the time.

In a wardrobe in a back bedroom they found 20 cannabis plants under lights. Mr Fenton later admitted to gardaí that he was growing the plants for his own use and to sell on any of the remaining plants.

His solicitor, Flor Murphy, said the plants in question were "little saplings" and that at the time of detection they effectively had no value.

Mr Fenton lived in Drimoleague for another 18 months after the seizure of the plants but after work as a stonemason and landscaper dried up he moved to the UK.

READ MORE

Plans to house 130 asylum seekers in Leitrim put on hold following protests

The court heard that he has a child in Co. Cork and returns to the area.

Mr Fenton had six previous convictions, all for road traffic offences. Judge McNulty said he was keen to finalise matters as "given his long absence, we might not see him for another six years".

He fined Mr Fenton €500, who paid the fine in full.

More on this topic

Bed now available at CMH for mother who suffocated her daughterBed now available at CMH for mother who suffocated her daughter

European Court of Justice to hear first ever case in IrishEuropean Court of Justice to hear first ever case in Irish

Couple were ‘caring of each other’Couple were ‘caring of each other’

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse


courtcannabisTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

It is important for parents to engage in enjoyable exercise routines with their children, writes Pat Fitzpatrick.All together now: Why exercising as a family is key to health and wellbeing

INFANT is a leading research and innovation centre helping to improve the lives of mothers and babies. Marjorie Brennan visits the Cork-based facility.Meet the team behind INFANT, the Cork-based centre helping to improve the lives of mums and their babies

Five afternoons a week, she dominates the airwaves with Drivetime. Yet we know very little about broadcaster Mary Wilson. Pat Fitzpatrick visits her at her home in Dun Laoghaire, for a taste of her life away from RTÉ.Saturday morning breakfast with Mary Wilson

They say nothing is ever black and white- but this season is the exception. Monochrome is the order of the day at Chanel for A/W. Christine Lucignano channels the trend#IEStyle: Nothing is ever black and white, but this season is an exception

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »