NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man who fatally stabbed best friend in row over beer is jailed for six years

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 11:55 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A man who killed his best friend following a drunken row over a can of beer has been jailed for six years.

Paul Keating of Harmonstown Road in Artane, Dublin 5 admitted stabbing Mark Richardson but said he just "flipped and lost it".

It happened at Mr. Richardson’s home on 16 March 2017.

Keating was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court heard he has felt "mentally and physically sick" since he killed his friend and the judge said he accepted his remorse was genuine.

More to follow.


KEYWORDS

Court caseCourt

Related Articles

Garda confirm officer was arrested in connection with probe into criminal offences

Man threatened to burn three women alive during tiger kidnapping in Dublin, court hears

Children of Sean Quinn agree to discuss possible mediation of legal dispute with IBRC

Speedboat killer appears before Georgian court

More in this Section

'Some providers don't always act in customer's best interest' - Financial Services watchdog publishes 2018 findings

Case of woman who died of cervical cancer is settled, High Court hears

Fianna Fáil announce partnership with SDLP in the North

Brian Rattigan gets nine years for stabbing former friend to death in Dublin


Lifestyle

Hey baby it’s the Opera House sell-out guitar men

Trend of the week: Hey cowgirl

10 expert tips to help children stay safe and responsible online

Darina Allen: Scones and homemade butter recipes to honour St Brigid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »