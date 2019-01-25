Man who fatally stabbed best friend in row over beer is jailed for six years

A man who killed his best friend following a drunken row over a can of beer has been jailed for six years.

Paul Keating of Harmonstown Road in Artane, Dublin 5 admitted stabbing Mark Richardson but said he just "flipped and lost it".

It happened at Mr. Richardson’s home on 16 March 2017.

Keating was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court heard he has felt "mentally and physically sick" since he killed his friend and the judge said he accepted his remorse was genuine.

