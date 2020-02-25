Man who drove at off-duty garda banned from driving

An off-duty garda had to jump out of the way in a car park by his home when a motorist twice drove at him deliberately.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said Kevin Leahy was a risk on the road and he was disqualifying him from driving for the next five years.

Sergeant Stephen Murphy said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the endangerment and related offences occurred on March 21, 2019.

Garda Kieran Glynn who was off duty at the time went to park his car at a residential car park for South Quay Maltings in Ballinacurra, Midleton, Co Cork.

The manner of the parking of Kevin Leahy, of 33 Oak Park, Castleredmond, Midleton, was blocking access and Garda Glynn asked him to move his car.

Garda Glynn identified himself to Leahy as a garda. “Kevin Leahy shouted at Garda Glynn and drove his car at Garda Glynn’s car causing €350 in damage.

“He revved his engine and did a take-off skid as he drove at him forcing Garda Glynn to jump out of the way,” Sgt Murphy said.

The accused then repeated this same manoeuvre.

The 46-year-old had no licence or insurance at the time.

Patrick O’Riordan, defending, said that the accused suffered from anxiety and he had dependency issues. He paid for the damage to the garda’s car and apologised for his behaviour.

Mr O’Riordan said the defendant had a history treatment for mental health issues and was living a solitary life.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “Like a lot of people with mental health difficulties he is treated with care in the community — no care, no community.”

The judge said the defendant’s local doctor had a good handle on the defendant’s condition but that Leahy needed supervision and structure in his life.

A two-year suspended jail term was imposed for the endangerment and dangerous driving and a five-year disqualification from driving.